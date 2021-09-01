CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach Pelicans leaving 13 seats empty for 13 fallen U.S. service members

By WMBF News Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will be honoring 13 U.S. service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the rest of the season. The Pelicans announced that 13 seats will be left empty at the ballpark to honor the 13 troops who were killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport. The seats have a yellow ribbon along with pictures of the fallen service members.

