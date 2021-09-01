CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders: Youth will be served at the safety spots in 2021

By Brad Weiss
Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders decided to go with a youth movement at safety in 2021, cutting Karl Joseph, and keeping Roderic Teamer and Tyree Gillespie. When cuts were announced on Tuesday, one big name that was waived was safety Karl Joseph, who is a former first-round pick of the Raiders franchise. Joseph came to the Raiders after one season with the Cleveland Browns, and the thought all preseason was that he would provide depth behind young starters Johnathan Abram and Tre’Von Moehrig.

Comments / 0

Community Policy