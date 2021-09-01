SIA GovSummit Returns on Sept. 21 With Options to Attend in Person and Virtually
SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the agenda, speaker lineup and program for Part 3 of the 2021 SIA GovSummit, its annual public policy and government security technology conference. SIA GovSummit 2021 is being held as a three-part conference, the first and second of which occurred April 28 and June 9 and the third scheduled for Sept. 21.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0