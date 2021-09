Nina Koster has been selected to receive a national scholarship from the National Down Syndrome Society. New York, NY (August 2021) The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome, has selected 23 outstanding students from across the nation as recipients of the prestigious O’Neill Tabani Enrichment Fund scholarship. As more individuals with Down syndrome are being included in K-12 educations and graduating with their peers, the next step for many young adults is pursuing postsecondary education. NDSS is proud to support individuals with Down syndrome in pursuing their educational goals.