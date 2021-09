There are several facets to this team that seem positive as simple statements about a football team. The quarterback is entering his third season as the starter with two established threats on the perimeter, one of whom could end up as the school’s all-time leader in multiple receiving statistics. There are a half dozen linemen with at least eight starts in front of him and a diverse set of experienced running backs behind him. Possibly the best kicker in school history is on standby to finish off drives when the offense stalls.