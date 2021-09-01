The Women Behind the Summer 2021 WISE Program

SUGAR LAND, Texas (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. Online continuing education is quickly becoming an attractive solution for educators to fulfill their continuing education, certification, and salary advancement requirements. Education professionals often face significant time and budget constraints yet require an increasing level of development and training to serve their students and address the diverse needs of 21st-century education. Embracing this challenge, SNHU has led the way in providing online continuing education opportunities to teachers, administrators, and paraprofessionals. Now, through a partnership with Model Teaching, a K-12 online professional development leader, SNHU will offer an expanded selection of high-quality courses that meet most educators' content area and accreditation needs.