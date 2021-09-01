CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Women Behind the Summer 2021 WISE Program

Cover picture for the articleWomen Inspiring Successful Enterprise (W.I.S.E) is a professional development program at Manhattan College meant to encourage and support female students as they embark upon internships in a variety of fields. This program, held during the summer, was created by Rachel Cirelli, Director of Career Development, who saw a need for women’s empowerment in the workplace. Through this program, W.I.S.E. fellows complete an eight-week paid internship and participate in weekly seminars that cover important topics such as imposter syndrome, salary negotiation, work-life balance and more.

