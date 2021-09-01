CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

News briefs

By Tribune News Service (TNS)
Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

US urges Americans to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada. The U.S. Department of State issued a new warning for people hoping to visit Canada in the near future, urging them to “reconsider” their plans as the country faces a “high level” of infections. The new Level 3 advisory, which is the...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#State Of Colorado#Americans#Department Of State#Public Health Agency#New York Daily News Fired#Capitol#Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These States Will Be Hit by a "True Delta Wave" Next, Virus Expert Warns

The Delta variant has resulted in a significant surge in cases across the country, but the damage has not been spread evenly. Over the past couple months, some states have seen cases skyrocket, crushing previous records from last winter's surge before vaccinations began, while other states seem to have escaped the worst of Delta's wrath. But as cases in some of the hardest hit states plateau or decline, experts warn that the surge isn't over yet.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Biden to outline new Covid measures that will depend on Americans’ vaccination status

A new set of Covid-19 rules, including testing and mandates that will depend on an individual's vaccination status, will be announced by president Joe Biden on Thursday, the White House said.Mr Biden will present a six-pronged strategy to fight the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc in the US. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that Mr Biden will lay out the strategy “working across the public and private sectors to help continue to get the pandemic under control.”“There will be six components. Some of that will be...
LawMetroTimes

Henry Ford Health System employees file lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

More than 50 Henry Ford Health System employees filed a federal lawsuit against their employer, arguing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate is an unconstitutional violation of their bodily autonomy. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court seeks to halt the Sept. 10 vaccine mandate, which requires all workers, volunteers, and contractors...
Washington StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Caution Urged For Private Employers Considering COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Employees

They could end up being sued. Frederick, Md (KM) With the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus raging, the question being asked is should private employers require their employees to be vaccinated. Rick Weldon, the President of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, has a word of caution for employers considering this move. “Be very careful heading down that road,” he says.
Public Healthwypr.org

COVID-19, The CDC And The Challenges Of Public Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the Atlanta-based federal public health agency better known as the CDC — has come under intense criticism for public communications that have been confusing and unproductive, as the US and the world struggle to eradicate the COVID-19 coronavirus. Messages from the White...
U.S. Politicshealththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts the Pandemic In the U.S Will Be Controlled in The Spring of 2022

On August 23, President Biden’s chief medical advisor declared for CNN that he believes the pandemic can be controlled in the U.S in the spring of 2022. This will be the case if more Americans get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, around 90 million. Dr. Fauci apologized for predicting that the pandemic would be controlled in the fall of 2022. He just misspoke by error, and he meant to say the spring of 2022, not the fall.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
Dallas, WVWTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Major Florida newspaper shreds DeSantis over governor’s Covid response

The editorial board of The Miami Herald has published a stinging rebuke of Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ latest statement regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.On Friday, Mr DeSantis referred to getting the Covid vaccine as a “personal choice”, something with which the Herald took issue in Tuesday’s editorial.“Getting the Covid vaccine is not a ‘personal choice’. It never was, really, but the onslaught of cases fueled by the Delta variant has removed any doubt,” the board writes in an editorial titled “Your ‘personal choice’ not to get COVID vaccine is putting our ‘healthcare heroes’ at risk.”“And yet that’s not what Florida’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy