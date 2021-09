Gold markets have gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Wednesday, but then turned around to test the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA of course is an area that a lot of people will pay close attention to, so do not be surprised at all to see the resistance coming to the picture. The market breaking down from here would take a little bit more momentum, and eventually we could go looking at the $1775 level. If we can break down below there, then it is likely that we go looking towards the $1750 level.