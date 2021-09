He grew up wanting to play for the New York Football Giants. He wore No. 91 in high school because Justin Tuck was a hero. He wore No. 92 his first three years in college because 91 was unavailable, and Michael Strahan was a hero, too. And on a cruel cutdown day in the NFL, when so many childhood dreams were shattered, there was cheering in Sumter, S.C., and at Georgia Southern: