How did Beth die in The Walking Dead?

Yesterday, we took a look at a sneak preview for "Rendition" (from "Hunted" director Frederick E.O. Toye and writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews), this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11. That's when they dropped the ten-to hint that Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog would be reuniting with Leah (Lynn Collins) from the S10E18 "Find Me." Right away, the good news quickly fell away with the realization that Leah's been a bit busy over the years, and that included joining the Reapers. So while the reunion may be sweet, the preview images below show us that it will also be brief as Daryl gets some serious working-over by the other Reapers. And while we want Daryl to be okay and make it to the long-running series' finish line? If anyone messes with Dog then there's going to be the kind of riot that would make Beta's horde look like a friendly little get-together.