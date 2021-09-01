CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How did Beth die in The Walking Dead?

gamerevolution.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeth’s death in The Walking Dead was one of the harder-hitting ones in the series. Despite this, with so many major characters dying or departing the show in the journey to the final season, it can be hard to remember all the way back to when Beth was a central focus of the story (especially when we’re nervous about more potential deaths). So we’ll recount how Beth died in The Walking Dead below and give a bit of her background to help jog those memories.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Kidnapping#Grady Memorial Hospital#Whisperers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Deaths: Every Reapers Victim in "Hunted"

Fear the Reapers! The masked marauders hunting Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) claim more victims on a grim new episode of The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." The enemy troop who murdered Maggie's friends and seized Meridian, where Maggie lived with the Wardens before Season 11, terrorized and attacked the survivors on the road to a supply house to end "Acheron: Part 2." Their mission to Meridian detoured, Maggie's group will fight the Reapers: black-clad killers in skull masks hunting human prey with scythes and sickles.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead World Beyond: Jadis is the key to Rick Grimes

Fans of The Walking Dead universe received surprise crossover news this week. Pollyanna McIntosh, who played Jadis/Anne on The Walking Dead, will be crossing over to the second spinoff series, The Walking Dead World Beyond, for its second and final season. Jadis, who later changed back to her real name...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh Returns as Jadis for TWD: World Beyond Season 2

Pollyanna McIntosh is flying back to The Walking Dead Universe. McIntosh, who played "Jadis"-slash-Anne across three seasons of The Walking Dead, will reprise her role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Formerly the leader of the junkyard-dwelling Scavengers, "Jadis" and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappear aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in a Season 9 episode of The Walking Dead. McIntosh was previously confirmed to star alongside Lincoln in the Untitled Walking Dead Movie planned for theaters but first returns to the small screen for the second and final season of the Walking Dead spin-off premiering October 3 on AMC.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead S11E04 "Rendition" Images: Just Don't Mess with Dog

Yesterday, we took a look at a sneak preview for "Rendition" (from "Hunted" director Frederick E.O. Toye and writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews), this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11. That's when they dropped the ten-to hint that Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog would be reuniting with Leah (Lynn Collins) from the S10E18 "Find Me." Right away, the good news quickly fell away with the realization that Leah's been a bit busy over the years, and that included joining the Reapers. So while the reunion may be sweet, the preview images below show us that it will also be brief as Daryl gets some serious working-over by the other Reapers. And while we want Daryl to be okay and make it to the long-running series' finish line? If anyone messes with Dog then there's going to be the kind of riot that would make Beta's horde look like a friendly little get-together.
TV SeriesComicBook

Daryl Sees a Familiar Face in The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reunite with an old friend in a sneak peek from the next episode of The Walking Dead. After surviving the deadly Reaper attack that scatters Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group on the road to Meridian, a lone wolf Daryl covers himself in walker gore as he's stalked by the red-and-white skull-faced Reaper focused on in Season 11 trailers. It's Dog who picks up a familiar scent in a scene from Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," now streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its September 12 airing on AMC.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero

AMC's The Walking Dead is not as popular as it used to be; however, these past couple of seasons have been outstanding. The live-action appearance of The Whispers and the action of the Whisper War have been a true delight to television, and we want more. AMC has finally premiered the final season of The Walking Dead with Season 11, and fans are ready for all the craziness that will await us. Threezero is even celebrating the legacy of The Walking Dead with the introduction of some new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figures. Kicking things off first is a blast from the past Sheriff Rick Grimes in all of his glory.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Gets Engaged

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are engaged, according to a report from PEOPLE. The Walking Dead and Boondock Saints actor, 52, and the National Treasure and Inglourious Basterds actress, 45, met while filming their romantic drama Sky in 2015. The couple went public with their romance in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018. Reedus and Kruger are famously private about their relationship and their daughter, but the Daryl Dixon actor often takes to Instagram with posts celebrating his partner and their life together. Kruger offered a rare glimpse at their daughter in August 2019, sharing a photo of Reedus and the baby from behind with the caption: "Everything I'll ever need."
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Poll Reveals How Maggie Might Forgive Negan in Season 11

The Walking Dead viewers vote on what it would take for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to forgive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun), the father of her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller). Years after Maggie decided against executing Negan in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After," leaving him to rot behind bars for his crimes, the enemies are living behind the same walls and forced to work together to save a starving Alexandria in "Acheron: Part 1." A Talking Dead poll aired ahead of the Season 11 premiere revealed what most viewers believe to be the only way Maggie might forgive Negan: saving her son.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Reunion to Air Live on Talking Dead

The Walking Dead stars will reunite live on Talking Dead Sunday to discuss Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." Joining host Chris Hardwick and TWD series regulars Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter) is former castmate Emily Kinney, who played Maggie's younger half-sister Beth Greene, daughter of Hershel (Scott Wilson), from Season 2 until Beth's death in Season 5. After making a special musical appearance on last year's virtual and pre-recorded Walking Dead Holiday Special, the August 29 Talking Dead will be Kinney's first live episode of the after-show since the Season 8 premiere of "Mercy" in 2017.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 7

With Fear the Walking Dead set to return this October, AMC has released a new trailer for season 7 of the zombie drama series which sees the survivors trying to adapt to life in the post-blast landscape after Teddy detonated nuclear warheads across Texas last season; watch it here…. Teddy...
TV Series411mania.com

The Walking Dead 11.02 Review – ‘Acheron: Part 2’

This week on The Walking Dead, we wrap up the two-part season premiere as our heroes escape both the tunnels and the processing at the Commonwealth. Maggie and Negan find a sort of common ground, Eugene proves himself a damn good liar, Stephanie is real and so are the Reapers! Let’s dive into it.
TV Seriestvweb.com

The Walking Dead Episode 11.2 Recap: Beware of the Reapers

Beware the Reapers. The Walking Dead season eleven premiere continues with "Acheron: Part 2". Maggie (Lauren Cohan) grunts as she tries to hang onto the back of the subway car. She falls to the ground as walkers surround her. Maggie unloads her gun into walkers' skulls before scrambling underneath the carriage. She kicks at the zombies as they seemingly overtake her.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead: Who Is Stephanie?

This Walking Dead article contains spoilers. One of The Walking Dead‘s central mysteries for the last year has revolved around the voice on the other side of Eugene’s radio. Throughout season 10, Eugene talked to a woman named Stephanie (Margot Bingham) from a settlement in Charleston, West Virginia (as revealed in the episode “Morning Star”). After getting to know each other and earning Stephanie’s trust, Eugene decides to lead a group of Alexandrians to Stephanie’s settlement. On the surface, it’s a diplomatic mission meant to hopefully to establish an alliance to help protect Alexandria (and maybe even establish trading for the resources and supplies our heroes so desperately needs), but there’s more to Eugene’s journey than that. He’s fallen in love with the woman on the other side of the radio and feels that he needs to find her. This may be his only chance.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: "Acheron: Part 2"

It's death and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) dogged search for Dog in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." The second half of the two-part premiere, aired August 29 on AMC and streaming now on AMC+, picks up where "Acheron: Part 1" left off: with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) literally left hanging for dear life by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the tunnels of the D.C. metro. While Maggie's team of survivors shift from "no man left behind" to "we keep going" on their urgent mission to Meridian, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) challenges the processing process of General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) to get her group admitted into the Commonwealth.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Reapers Revealed in The Walking Dead Cliffhanger Ending

The Walking Dead reveals the Reapers and detours Maggie's mission to Meridian in another cliffhanger to end "Acheron: Part 2." Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 2. They're back. The unseen enemy group behind the attack that nearly kills Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in Season 10 makes an unexpected return in "Acheron: Part 2," ending with a first look at the Halloween-masked marauders who have taken over Meridian. Taking back the community, the well-stocked home where Maggie lived with the Wardens until the Reapers claimed it as their own, is the only way Alexandria survives. But first, our group has to survive the Reapers.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Poll: Maggie Made Wrong Call Letting SPOILER Die

A majority of Walking Dead fans say Maggie (Lauren Cohan) made the "wrong call" letting a member of her team die in "Acheron: Part 2." Spoiler warning for TWD Season 11 Episode 2. After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leaves her behind to die in "Acheron: Part 1," Maggie makes her escape in "Part 2" and scrambles to safety inside a subway car surrounded by walkers. Before she can deal with Negan, they're interrupted by Gage (Jackson Pace), who abandons Maggie's group with Roy (C. Thomas Howell) and takes off with their supplies in the preceding episode. Now he's back and begging for help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy