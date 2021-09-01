CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Meet the Ellsworth Boy’s Varsity Soccer Team [PHOTOS]

The 2021 Ellsworth Boys Varsity Soccer Team, coached by Paul Lock, gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Monday, August 30th. Meet the Team! Best of luck this season!

