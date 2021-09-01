Dostoevsky at 200: Mortal Man, Immortal Lessons

Unknown Mortal Orchestra has dropped its second single of the summer. According to frontman and founder Ruban Nielson, “That Life” is a song that takes an uncluttered approach to dissecting the messiness of life. “I saw this painting by Hieronymus Bosch called ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’ and in the painting there was a mixture of crazy stuff going on, representing heaven, earth and hell,” Nielson recalled recently. “When I was writing this song, ‘That Life,’ I was imaging the same kind of ‘Where’s Waldo’ (or ‘Where’s Wally’ as we call it in New Zealand, Australia and the UK) of contrasting scenes and multiple characters all engaged in that same perverse mixture of luxury, reverie, damnation, in the landscape of America. Somewhere on holiday under a vengeful sun.”