CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Control Your Range Hood From Anywhere With The New Zephyr Connect App

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Zephyr Connect Features Voice Activation, Intuitive Support, and Smart Technology Features. Zephyr believes connection is the heart of great kitchen design. Its customer-centered approach is rooted in care and appreciation for the complexities of modern life — and that rings true today more than ever. In line with this long-held philosophy, Zephyr presents its newest technology, Zephyr Connect — an interactive app that allows customers to remotely control their range hoods from anywhere using a mobile device.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Alexa#Smartphone#Mobile#Smart Home#Google Home#Powerwave#Proximity Touch Controls#Zephyr Product Support#The Apple App Store#Google Play#Zephyronline Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera review

The Arlo Essential is an affordable outdoor security camera that works well and has a powerful spotlight, but it has a short battery life compared to the Blink Outdoor. Today's best Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera deals. Arlo Essential Spotlight... Reduced Price. Arlo Essential spotlight... Arlo Essential Spotlight... Prime. We...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Nest vs Ring – Doorbell, camera and security compared

Buying a smart doorbell and security cameras isn’t just about the individual quality of each. It’s as much about the ecosystem: how much cloud storage costs, the range of products and how the system interacts with your other smart home devices. Here, I’ll compare Nest vs Ring: two of the...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 11 best deals in the Amazon Labor Day Sale 2021

Labor Day is one of the best times to upgrade all the electronic devices you have around the house, and there’s no better way to find these amazing discounts than by looking through Amazon. Among all the amazing Labor Day Deals you’ll see today, you’ll find great Amazon Echo deals, tablet deals, and even Apple Watch deals. We hope you’re excited to jump into all the amazing Labor Day sales that you’ll find in the Amazon Labor Day Sale today. Don’t forget to check them out before they’re all gone!
Electronicspocketnow.com

The latest Echo show and more Amazon devices are on sale today

We have found tons of products currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the all-new Echo Show 8 that’s now getting a 23 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This means that you can grab one for as low as $100. This is the second-generation Echo Show 8, which means you get an 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, along with a 13MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered during calls. It also features Alexa support, which means you can ask your smart display to perform several tasks for you. Plus, you also get a mic and camera off button and a built-in camera shutter if you are concerned about privacy issues.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Arlo Pro 4 Review

Cheaper than its predecessor yet offering the same excellent image quality and features, plus the option to connect directly to Wi-Fi, the Arlo Pro 4 is the ultimate indoor/outdoor camera. It requires a subscription to get the most out of it, but the price is worth it. If you’re looking for a top-quality, battery-powered camera, then this is the model for you.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Popular Science

Stop your streaming apps from eating all your data

In an ideal world, the highest quality audio and video would be piping to your smartphone even when you’re away from Wi-Fi. But sadly, life doesn’t always work out as we’d like—streaming high-resolution music and movies can quickly eat into your data allowance, and cost you big money if you tip over it.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Huge Tesla v4 app update brings all you futurists new controls for your increasingly electric existence

Cars and home energy are two very different markets, unless you're rich enough to be a repeat customer of Tesla. If that's the case, you can manage your car (or cars) and your home's energy output from the same app. The combined Tesla management app is seeing a sizeable overhaul in its 4.0 release. While it isn't up on the Play Store for everyone yet, a few users are seeing it, and it's been posted to APK Mirror.
Cell Phonessnntv.com

How to Stop Your Favorite Apps from Tracking You

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/how-to-stop-your-favorite-apps-from-tracking-you Whether you realize it or not, every app and website you’re browsing is tracking you in some way – and it goes way beyond your location. Your online activity and browsing patterns are fundamental to large tech companies. Think about it; social media platforms are free for a reason! Maybe you got addicted to TikTok during the pandemic, or perhaps you recently bought a Peloton to up your at-home workout game. Either way, regardless of the entertainment or benefits these smart devices give you, they’re still going to track you. Not only is your personal information valuable for marketers to send you targeted ads, but the sharing of this information can put you in a vulnerable position to cyber attacks.
Cell Phonesmixonline.com

Dynacord Launches Sonicue Control App

Straubing, Germany (August 31, 2021)—Dynacord has updated its Sonicue sound system software with the release of Sonicue V1.2.2, which in turn supports the new Control app for iOS devices. The sound system software provides system overviews, helping users set up, tune and operate sound systems. Sonicue Control is a panel-viewer...
Softwarepfonline.com

Software Operates with APP Controllers To Control Rectifiers

American Plating Power’s APP LYNQ software package is a Windows-based software designed to operate with APP Controllers that can control various makes and models of rectifiers. The software and license allow for the control and monitoring of each individual rectifier (up to 30) through the UPC 5000E process controller or the APC 50E touchscreen controller via Modbus TCP. This allows users to operate each rectifier remotely from the APP LYNQ software or locally from the UPC 5000E process controller or APC 50E touchscreen controller, and still have the ability to monitor, trend and log their status.
Cell Phonesbaybusinessnews.com

The Connection Launches App

Grand Bay’s The Connection newspaper has launched “The Connection Paper” app as a free download in the App Store and on Google Play, the newspaper recently announced. It includes local coupons, advertisements, announcements, events and more community-related content for those in South Mobile County. Weekly updates are planned as a means to get information to readers more often than the monthly iterations of the newspaper. Those wishing to advertise are asked to email Brooke Whitehurst.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Polaroid’s New App-Enabled Instant Camera Gives More Creative Control to Shutterbugs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Polaroid’s instant film cameras are getting smarter. Beloved by Hollywood stars and creative legends alike (and the subject of at least two documentaries), the revived photography brand is giving shutterbugs the best of the digital and analog worlds with its latest Now+ camera, a Bluetooth-enabled point-and-shoot that unlocks additional photography features when paired with Polaroid’s upgraded app. Priced at $150, the digital-equipped instant camera comes with five lens filters and works with Polaroid’s battery-free i-Type film. Photographers can connect the device to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy