New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has done enough to win the starting job, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. "There’s no on-field reason for Cam Newton to ever take a meaningful, regular-season snap for the Patriots while Mac Jones is upright and able," writes Curran. Cam Newton has been away from the team all week due to a "misunderstanding" about the COVID-19 policy, and Jones has apparently seized the opportunity while taking all the reps with the ones. The No. 15 overall pick from this year's draft reportedly went 21-for-24 in 11-on-11 drills and 8-for-8 in 7-on-7s during Wednesday's practice. The Patriots open their season on September 12 versus the Miami Dolphins.