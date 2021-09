• Elizabeth Mangilo, 27, of 485 Hadley Ave., Greenville, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after a reported incident at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 800 block of East State Street. Police said she allowed a man to drive with her and an 8-year-old child in a car from Ohio to Greenville after she saw him use heroin. She then left him and the child in the parked car for about 15 minutes in the extreme heat.