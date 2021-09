LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As fire crews battle the Caldor Fire, many who live in the area are thinking about what to do if they evacuate. For some with connections to the valley, Las Vegas could be their next move. It is about 450 miles away from South Lake Tahoe, where the Caldor Fire is threatening to do major damage. People who live and work in the area say they see Las Vegas as a potential lifeline.