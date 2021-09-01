CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina bill raising riot penalties heads to Cooper

Cover picture for the articleA bill cracking down on violent protests that critics argue could stifle free speech is heading to North Carolina's governor. The proposal from Republican House Speaker Tim Moore that was fueled by rioting and looting he saw take place in Raleigh last year amid frustration over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody passed the House on Tuesday by a vote of 63-41. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has previously expressed concerns with the measure.

