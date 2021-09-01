Special Weather Statement issued for Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 15:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sumter A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SUMTER COUNTY THROUGH 900 PM EDT At 830 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Maddox, or near Americus...moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Americus, Plains, Leslie, De Soto, Desoto, Sumter, Lamar, Croxton Crossroads, New Era, Huntington, Pennington, Friendship, Maddox and Methvins. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH