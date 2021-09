Senator Ted Cruz is facing a wave of mockery on Twitter after saying “America doesn’t leave Americans behind” – reminding many observers of his ill-timed trip to Cancun.On Monday, Mr Cruz posted a clip of a CNN report on a Texas family left stranded in Afghanistan after the final round of evacuations ended. The last American troops in the country departed this week, even as hundreds of United States citizens remained – though the Biden administration has said it will continue working to get them out.The senator was indignant.“This is horrifying. And wrong,” Mr Cruz tweeted. “America doesn’t leave...