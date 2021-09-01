CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics center Bruno Fernando talks adjusting to his new team, KG fandom

By Justin Quinn
When the deal that brought new Boston Celtics big man Bruno Fernando to the team was announced, for many Celtics fans enamored with the idea of Providence College standout Kris Dunn in Boston, the Angolan big man might have been something of an afterthought.

But Fernando quickly made a strong impression in Las Vegas Summer League, flashing some sexy passing chops and playing with the sort of intensity that endears players to Celtics fans. Recently, MassLive’s Brian Robb caught up with the new Celtic to talk about his style of play and his adjustment to the team.

“It’s been good,” offered Fernando. “It’s been an easy transition. The guys are making it easier for me.”

“I’m just trying to acclimated and accustomed to the things we do as a team, particularly I’ve just been trying to implement myself the best way I possibly can,” he added, alluding to how he’s been working to become part of the frontcourt rotation.

“I want to compliment everyone else’s game and make sure we are successful as we figure it out.”

Fernando also won over Celtics fans when he revealed he modeled that intensity on iconic Boston big man Kevin Garnett.

“I was always drawn to Kevin Garnett because of his approach to the game. He played every game like it was his last,” he related.

“He always approached the game like, ‘I get to do this. I don’t have to do this.’ That’s one thing that always stuck out to me, his energy, his passion, his loyalty to the game, that’s why he’s had a successful career. Why not follow that?”

Rhetorical though that question may be from Fernando, we certainly don’t have a reasonable answer.

