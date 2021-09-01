Philadelphia Eagles: JaCoby Stevens is the lone draftee waived

When a team drafted nine players, it’s going to be hard to find a spot for each and every one of them on the 53 man roster. Is that a grim reality? Sure. You never want to make a player’s dream come true, have them move all of their stuff out to a new city and then reward them with a one-way ticket to the waivers wire, but, unfortunately, it happens every season, and for some teams, it happens multiple times per year; just ask the Tennessee Titans, who waived three of their draft picks this season.