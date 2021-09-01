CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Johnny Cueto comes off COVID IL after one day, expected to start against Brewers

By Susan Slusser
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting an IV on Monday night, Johnny Cueto was significantly better Tuesday and came off the COVID-19 injury list. He is expected to start against the Brewers at Oracle Park - but if he for some reason isn’t quite ready to go after his illness, left-hander José Quintana was added to the roster and is available to pitch multiple innings. In addition, Kevin Castro is on the taxi squad and could be activated if need be.

