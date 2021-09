As Michigan students return to the classroom, MDHHS has updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students. MDHHS recommends local health departments and schools work together to quickly isolate COVID-19 cases among students and staff, identify close contacts of those cases and adopt quarantine policies that reduce the risk of transmission in schools while allowing in-person learning. When evidence-based prevention measures, including universal masking, are in place, modifications may be made to the 10- to 14-day at-home quarantine.