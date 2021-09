Fortnite season 7, week 12 is here, and with it comes a new batch of challenges for you to check off your list. Though many of the new challenges are relatively straightforward, you might get tripped up on a handful of them, such as the one for hunting wildlife. Since this season has primarily shifted toward its alien theme, many players might’ve forgotten about the game’s wildlife. In addition, the creatures don’t seem to appear as much as they did in previous seasons. Because of that, finding some of these creatures can be tricky, but we’re here to help.