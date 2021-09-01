CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Couple celebrates 75th anniversary

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 8 days ago
Bob and Doris Smith Wright of Hamlet recently celebrated their 75th anniversary. The couple were married on Aug. 24, 1946 at Community Church in East Rockingham.

The couple has two daughters, Robbin Ann Adcock of Hamlet and the late Cindy Kennedy. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The couple met at a roller skating rink after Mr. Wright had gotten out of the Navy in March of 1946. They say it was love at first sight and the key to a happy marriage is communication and compromise.

