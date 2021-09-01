CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Join the Galaxy Squad on Xbox

By Neil Watton
thexboxhub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe didn’t expect the Galaxy Squad to rock up onto Xbox with turn-based tactical roguelike elements in tow. All we wanted was the chance to blast our way through space in some twin-stick shooting form. But it is what it is, and right now that’s the best we got!. Available...

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#The Galaxy Squad#The Xbox Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

90’s-Inspired Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Now Available

Those that were a fan of the late 1990’s Resident Evil and Silent Hill games now have an opportunity to relive this type of gameplay. Featuring puzzles and fixed camera angles, thanks to a combination of work from PQube, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works, Tormented Souls offers everything you would expect in these types of games on to modern hardware. Tormented Souls is available on Steam and PlayStation 5 today for $19.99. A physical version for the PlayStation 5 will be launching soon for $39.99. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch versions will also be available soon. You can check out the launch trailer below.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Series X

News Moonglow Bay Devs: Joining Up With Xbox Game Pass Has Been 'So Chill'. "I'd be happy working with them again" Earlier this year, some negative reports regarding PlayStation's handling of indie games surfaced which raised a few eyebrows. It's a sad affair if that's how certain titles are handled, but luckily, the general consensus seems to be that working with Xbox is an entirely different experience. The developers at...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Project Winter Coming to Switch, PlayStation 4 September 16

Good news to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch players! Project Winter is coming to these platforms this September 16. That’s less than two weeks away. In addition, the game is also coming to the next-gen console PlayStation 5. Talking about the upcoming release, Other Ocean Product Director Ryan Hale shared...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Party Games on Xbox

So, you’re having a party. You own an Xbox, and you’re having friends over for a good time. What to do? Play some games, of course. Can you even have a party without playing party games? We’re not sure. We don’t think so. And the best way to play party games is, of course, by turning on your console of choice. And if you have an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, you’re in luck; there are dozens of excellent party games for you to choose from.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Final Fantasy XIII Joins Xbox Game Pass Console and PC; New Launcher Interface and Build

Final Fantasy XIII has recently joined Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC. This version of the title contains noticeable changes to it not present in its other iterations. The most notable change to this released version is the build it houses, Virtuos, the same build used for Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster and Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age. This alteration was shared by a user on resetera. The Game Pass version also boasts an updated launcher interface, showing that at least some modicum of effort was poured into this port.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Xbox and PlayStation gamers get to sit upon the WeakWood Throne

When something bad happened in WeakWood Kingdom, it was time to find out exactly what went wrong. And that’s where you come in. WeakWood Throne is the latest little indie adventure to arrive on Xbox and PlayStation with the development team of Gnelf and the publishing arm of Drageus Games giving gamers the chance to sit upon the titular throne.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Moonglow Bay Devs: Joining Up With Xbox Game Pass Has Been 'So Chill'

Earlier this year, some negative reports regarding PlayStation's handling of indie games surfaced which raised a few eyebrows. It's a sad affair if that's how certain titles are handled, but luckily, the general consensus seems to be that working with Xbox is an entirely different experience. The developers at Bunnyhug, the team behind Moonglow Bay, are the most recent to praise the working relationship, claiming that it's "so chill".
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Endless Fables: Shadow Within builds on the Xbox’s Artifex Mundi library

There can be a real joy found in playing the Hidden Object masterpieces that come out of the Artifex Mundi stable. With intrigue, mystery and delights at every turn, it’s these games which are well known for dragging gamers in. And whilst there’s a huge amount of Artifex titles available already, with the release of Endless Fables: Shadow Within, we find them building out that library even more.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Baldo: The Guardian Owls Review

Baldo: The Guardian Owls has an almighty elevator pitch: what if Legend of Zelda was remade by Studio Ghibli? After fifteen years of love and labour, Baldo has attempted to deliver on that potential, creating a fifty-hour-plus adventure, with side quests and hidden secrets, alongside hand-drawn characters in an artfully rendered world.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Greak: Memories of Azur Review

Coming from Navegante Entertainment and Team17 is another entry in the not noticeably starved for content platform genre. Bringing a strong story, some great looking graphics and promising some tough platforming action to go at, can Greak: Memories of Azur bring anything new to the table, or should it just bow its head and admit that Ori still rules the roost in this particular genre?
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox News: A Deadly Defender Joins Hood’s Outlaws for Season One: Samhain

Eidaa is a nimble and lethal sellsword arriving in Sherwood for the start of Season One in Hood: Outlaws and Legends. Her journey from design to game actually started way back in 2019 as we began to define the characters and playstyles we wanted to support in our medieval multiplayer heist game. As we began the process of editing down the classes we absolutely needed for launch, the ranger, the hunter, the brawler, and the mystic delivered the most diverse gameplay, but the concept of developing a character that specialized in defense and area control was at the top of our list for when the opportunity arose. At the time the loose vision we had in mind was for a trapper or engineer class, and our stretch goal was to support some kind of swordplay as this felt like a great fit for the game fantasy, but was something we avoided at launch in our efforts to offer a less familiar representation of medieval weapons.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Looking Back to 1996 and the Brucie Bonuses of Die Hard Trilogy

Life in 1996 was peachy, pretty much. No marriage, no children, no mortgage. Just me, a PlayStation and enough disposable income to go out for the occasional drink or to buy any new game that took my fancy. Having bought Time Crisis previously, and being a big fan of the amazing G-Con 45 light gun peripheral, any game that would allow me to reuse said gun would obviously be high on the list of potential purchases. Step forward Die Hard Trilogy!
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Weapon of Choice DX Review

Before you get too excited, there is no dancing Christopher Walken in Weapon of Choice DX, which is a real missed opportunity in my view. No, what this is is a new game coming from developer Mommy’s Best Games, and it’s yet another entry into the platform shooting world. Can it bring anything new to the table, or should they have kept their powder dry?
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

ISLANDERS: Console Edition Review

Building from nothing and designing something from just your imagination is a compulsion that is set in us as children. As toddlers, we would be found building cities out of cardboard boxes or designing worlds under stairwells, eventually moving to the wonderful world of LEGO. We would name the building, build the roads, dam the rivers and then destroy it all and start again. It’s no coincidence then that Sim City type games have always proved highly popular in the gaming market. ISLANDERS is another addition to this ever-growing collection of games and it aims to mix sim building with a high scoring system that is arcade heavy rather than detailed in the sim aspect. Let us build.

Comments / 0

Community Policy