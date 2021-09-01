Join the Galaxy Squad on Xbox

Eidaa is a nimble and lethal sellsword arriving in Sherwood for the start of Season One in Hood: Outlaws and Legends. Her journey from design to game actually started way back in 2019 as we began to define the characters and playstyles we wanted to support in our medieval multiplayer heist game. As we began the process of editing down the classes we absolutely needed for launch, the ranger, the hunter, the brawler, and the mystic delivered the most diverse gameplay, but the concept of developing a character that specialized in defense and area control was at the top of our list for when the opportunity arose. At the time the loose vision we had in mind was for a trapper or engineer class, and our stretch goal was to support some kind of swordplay as this felt like a great fit for the game fantasy, but was something we avoided at launch in our efforts to offer a less familiar representation of medieval weapons.