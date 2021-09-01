Henry Vilas Zoo awarded $250k to teach guests empathy for animals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo was awarded $250,000 Tuesday to encourage visitors to have more empathy for animals. Zoo administrators explained the grant will help make a plan to create signs around the zoo that will increase the way visitors are able to connect with animals. Education Specialist Courtney Cordova said that by creating empathy for the animals, it makes guests feel more empowered to prioritize conservation.