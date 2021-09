At Santa Clarita Magazine, we take pride in our armed forces, and we would like to thank American troops and their families. We understand the risk, dedication, physical and mental strength it requires to serve, as well as the sacrifices made by the military families supporting America’s heroes. You continue to serve, give and demonstrate genuine pride, day in and day out, in danger and in fatigue, in strange places all over the world. You are our best, brightest, and bravest. We appreciate you. We thank you.