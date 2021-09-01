Praise be to the family potato salad

This Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes recipe creates a delicious dinner meal all in one skillet! Simple ingredients and incredible flavor!. Who doesn't love easy dinners - especially on busy weekdays? I look forward to a tasty dinner but I also don't want to come home and hang out over the stove for an hour or more then have a bunch of dishes to wash. Well, this Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes is the recipe you need for a quick, easy and delicious meal. With delicious spices, potatoes and chicken, you really can't get much easier (or yummier!) All cooked together in one skillet, dishes are kept to a minimum as well (and you know we like that!) If you are like me and want that tasty but easy meal time recipe, you need to try this Garlic Butter Chicken and Potato recipe.