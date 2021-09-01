2021 LiveWire One Thrills Like Only an Electric Motorcycle Can
The Serial 1 e-bikes aren’t the only new two-wheeled EVs Harley-Davidson is releasing in 2021. This year, Harley-Davidson also has an updated version of its sole electric motorcycle, the LiveWire. Only now, because LiveWire is technically a sub-brand, it has a new name: the LiveWire One. Recently, I got to ride it at the 2021 International Motorcycle Show in Chicago. And in the process, I experienced that riding an electric motorcycle brings some distinct delights.www.motorbiscuit.com
