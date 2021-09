Two pet Labrador retrievers were killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash, police said. The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Tinton Avenue, when a person driving what investigators believed was a dark Mitsubishi Outlander, struck the two dogs and drove away, according to a statement from the Eatontown Police Department. It was unclear if the dogs were in the street or in a yard when they were hit.