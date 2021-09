Just a week after Young Thug received 100 acres of land as a birthday gift from his manager, the rapper’s big plans for the “Slime City” property have been revealed. Atlanta realtor Trey Williams, who sold the manager the land, shared that the artist has already been in talks with multiple engineers and architects to get his ideas rolling. After getting approval from the city, Young Thug plans to begin building new homes, an off-road trail for dirt bikes and ATVs, a camping site, as well as a new state of the art waterpark. The land will also be host to his annual music festival, Slime Fest.