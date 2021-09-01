CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Fight Between the State and Alachua Co. School District Over Mask Mandate Policy Continues

By Giselle Thomas
mycbs4.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a circuit judge in Leon County ruled school boards can impose a mask mandate. The Florida department of education says Alachua County continues to violate state law. In an announcement press release, Florida's Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says they will withhold a portion of four school board member's salaries. Alachua County's superintendent says that comes out to $13,000. A representative from Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) said that far the Florida Department of Education has not communicated if and when the funds will be removed.

