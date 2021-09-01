CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Site of burned, vacant N.J. school building to become police training facility

By Rebecca Panico
 8 days ago
A new public safety training facility will soon be built at the site of a vacant school building that sat as an eyesore in Newark’s South Ward for years. The vacant William H. Brown Academy school building at 695 Bergen Street was ravaged by a fire in 2017, and has since been demolished. By the end of 2023, a new $49 million training facility for police and fire recruits will be built in its place.

Newark, NJ
NJ.com

Devoted to public safety? Prove it, Newark | Editorial

Some of the first responders who have dedicated their careers to keeping people safe – the brave, vigilant cops and firefighters who risk their lives to save others – have decided that their mission doesn’t include preventing the spread of a deadly disease. The demonstration outside Newark City Hall Wednesday...
Perth Amboy, NJ
NJ.com

Man accused of setting fire at N.J. bar that injured 5 people faces arson charge

A 36-year-old New Jersey man set fire to a mixed-used building that includes a bar in Perth Amboy and injured five people on Labor Day, authorities said. Rey Zarzuela-Severino broke a window at Casanova Lounge on State Street around 3 a.m. and ignited the blaze, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Perth Amboy fire officials, though, identified the business as Dominican Softball Social Club.

