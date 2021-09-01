Site of burned, vacant N.J. school building to become police training facility
A new public safety training facility will soon be built at the site of a vacant school building that sat as an eyesore in Newark’s South Ward for years. The vacant William H. Brown Academy school building at 695 Bergen Street was ravaged by a fire in 2017, and has since been demolished. By the end of 2023, a new $49 million training facility for police and fire recruits will be built in its place.www.nj.com
Comments / 0