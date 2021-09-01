Sedans Aren’t Dead Yet, Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Should Consider Buying One

There’s no denying that SUVs are among the most popular new cars on the market today. In fact, with the popularity of SUVs on the rise, many automakers have steered their focus from manufacturing new sedans to new SUVs instead. However, the demand is still out there. As a matter of fact, TrueCar reports that roughly one in five vehicles sold falls into the sedan category. So if you think that sedans are a dying breed? Here are five reasons why they aren’t and why you should consider buying a new sedan for yourself.