Duane "Dog" Chapman and fiancée Francie Frane are set to walk down the aisle next month, and their upcoming nuptials have the seal of approval from Chapman's daughter, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, regardless of what fans think. More than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, Chapman announced Tuesday that he and Frane are set to marry on Thursday, Sept. 2, a date that led to plenty of comments from fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.