WATCH: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Releases Full Trailer

By John Jamison
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
The full trailer for the highly anticipated drama from Taylor Sheridan is finally here. “Mayor of Kingstown” won’t premiere until November, but now Sheridan and Jeremy Renner fans have something substantial to chew on until then. The full video is nearly two minutes long, and there’s a lot to cover. So let’s get into it.

