Severe Weather Statement issued for Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Randolph THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
