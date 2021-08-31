CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles' boyfriend Jonathan Owens among the players cut as Houston Texans got down to 53-man roster

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
Simone Biles’ boyfriend was among the players cut by the Houston Texans on Tuesday as NFL teams got down to their 53-man rosters.

Jonathan Owens, a safety, could still be brought back to the Texans' practice squad, where he has spent much of the last two seasons. Owens played in six games last season, seeing most of his time on special teams.

He also played in one game during the 2019 season.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, and Owens have been dating for a little over a year. Both have publicly supported the other’s athletic careers, with Owens attending the national championships and Olympic trials earlier this year and Biles going to Texans practices after returning from the Tokyo Games.

Jonathan Owens plays in the Texans' preseason finale against the Buccaneers on Saturday. Matt Patterson, AP

