‘Significant’ Ida impacts forecast in NY, NJ; expect flash flooding, severe thunderstorms

By PIX11 Web Team
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Tropical Depression Ida is now making its way toward the tri-state region and is expected to bring copious amounts of rain to the area. Flash flood watches have been issued starting Wednesday morning and will continue into Thursday. While showers are possible all day on Wednesday, it’s the nighttime when we will face the brunt of the storm. With the ground still recovering from the effects of Henri two weeks ago, it won’t take much rainfall for flooding to make a return for many rivers across northern New Jersey and other areas.

