Houston County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 11:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.

Houston, AL
Houston County, AL
