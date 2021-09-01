Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calcasieu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALCASIEU PARISH At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area has ended. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, and the run-off rain water will continue for the next hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Holmwood and Carlyss. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
