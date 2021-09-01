Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WARREN AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 71 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 22. Although the heaviest rain has left the warned area, it will take time for the runoff to recede. Any additional rainfall, even light rain, will exacerbate any flooding that is ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED