Celebration of life, vigil planned for boy stricken by cancer

Four-year-old Simon Lindsey, father David Lindsey and mother Mandi Lindsey pose for a photo before the start of a parade to celebrate Simon on Thursday at their Winfield Avenue home.

Motorcyclists and car cruisers who were part of a parade Thursday for the enjoyment of 4-year-old Simon Lindsey are already planning to be part of a celebration of life to be held this weekend for the boy.

He was a boy with his own hashtag. He earned the handle #SimonUnstoppable for his endurance and enjoyment of life despite terminal brain and spine cancer. He died Saturday.

His mother, Mandi Lindsey, said Tuesday that the family’s celebration of life for Simon will be open to the public. She said people may meet around 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the north end of Schifferdecker Park. About 8 p.m., a vigil will begin during which immediate family members will light lanterns.

Other participants may bring candles to light during the vigil. Because Simon’s favorite color was turquoise, people are being invited to wear turquoise clothing, she said.

People also may bring glow sticks, another of Simon’s favorites. Children are welcome to attend.

Members of Cruisin’ Main, a monthly Main Street car cruise, posted on social media that car cruisers who want to drive into the park together to attend the celebration may meet on the northeast corner of Seventh Street and Schifferdecker Avenue before the service time.

Motorcyclists are being asked to meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Petro Truck Stop, on Missouri Highway 43 south of Interstate 44, to cruise to the vigil as a group.

Simon’s death was unexpected because the family had thought he would have about another month before he would succumb to the deadly cancer. About 200 people came from as far as 120 miles away to participate in the parade, organized by the boy’s aunt, Miranda Bennett of Springfield and other family members, for the boy’s enjoyment. That was because he liked motorcycles, firetrucks, police cars and other cars, and wanted to be a fireman.

“Thursday night after the parade, he was tired obviously, and we put him to bed,” his mother said. “But he woke us up and said his head hurt. I gave him his pain medication.” But he lost consciousness.

“We called the ambulance and got to the hospital, and his heart rate was really high and his oxygen plummeted,” she said. Doctors at the local hospital sent the boy by air ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. The parents had to drive to Kansas City.

“By the time we got to Children’s Mercy, he was brain dead. We didn’t know what happened until we got to Kansas City. He had brain bleeds. So we let him go Saturday afternoon,” allowing him to be disconnected from life support, the mother said.

Simon had been diagnosed with cancer about two years ago.

“Just come to the celebration,” Mandi Lindsey said. “It’s not going to be a sad thing.”