CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

24 Aquamarine Engagement Rings That Make A Splash

By Dobrina Zhekova Dobrina Zhekova
theknot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. An engagement ring is forever, so it should have timeless style and plenty of character that makes it uniquely yours. That's what makes aquamarine engagement rings so popular among couples looking for a beautiful, stand-out bling that won't go out of style. The gemstone's distinct blue color — a light greenish-blue — is stunning enough on its own as well as in combination with white diamonds or other gemstones. Even celebs are falling for aquamarine engagement rings. Jessica Biel's 6-carat stunner, for example, features a diamond center stone flanked by aquamarines. What's more, the gemstone carries with it plenty of symbolism and historical significance.

www.theknot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Ring#White Gold#Diamond Ring#Latin#Greeks#Romans#Mohs#Tiffany Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

Everything You Should Know About Engagement Rings for Men

This year, legendary jewelry house Tiffany & Co. released its first-ever line of engagement rings for men—a collection of hefty platinum and titanium designs with a solitaire diamond and a signet silhouette—and the move was indicative of a major trend: More and more men are opting for an engagement ring.
Beauty & Fashionirvineweekly.com

Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings: Everything You Need To Know

Shopping for a diamond can be a taxing experience in normal circumstances. However, when you add in the pressure of shopping for an engagement ring it can be downright overwhelming! There are simply so many decisions to make, from your diamond’s cut or band style, and everything in between. Not to mention, your diamond’s origins.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

The 2021 Engagement Ring Trends To Know Before You Actually Buy One

The hardest part about hunting for an engagement ring is beginning the search process. For those who aren’t obsessively saving ring photos to their phones, how does one know what type of metal or diamond shape they want? If you and your significant other are thinking about making this first big step towards tying the knot, it will be helpful to know the top 2021 engagement ring trends before you decide on buying an actual ring. (For brides who are sure of the style they want, you might want to consider quickly perusing through this list just to make sure nothing else catches your eye.)
Designers & Collectionsomahanews.net

The Most Iconic Platinum Engagement Rings of Modern Times

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Platinum engagement rings became very popular beginning in the late 1940's with celebrities and royalty choosing the rare metal to openly display their relationship status. Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, and Audrey Hepburn's dazzling platinum engagement rings are still as memorable nowadays...
Beauty & Fashionchartattack.com

8 Things to Consider Before Choosing Your Engagement Ring

Ever since the engagement ring became a symbol of love and commitment, couples have been looking for ways to make it their own. For some people, that means going with an antique heirloom or selecting one made from ethically sourced materials. Others might want to find a diamond supplier who will work with them on sizing and budgeting options. Whatever your personal preference may be, there are lots of things you should consider before making this purchase!
Apparelbrides.com

25 Beautiful Vintage Engagement Rings for Stylish Brides

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. It's easy to see the appeal of a vintage engagement ring. With this nostalgic piece of jewelry comes an innate...
Relationship Advicetheknot.com

17 Bridesmaid Makeup Bags They'll Actually Use Again

While giving your wedding party a gift isn't necessary, it's a kind gesture. And when it comes to what the gift should be, we encourage something practical. Bridesmaid makeup bags, for example, are a thoughtful gift because your loved ones can use them on the big day and beyond. Unlike large bridesmaid tote bags, these small pouches are easy to hold onto throughout the wedding day—but they still hold all the essentials. The key is to look for cosmetic bags that feel classic. Skip monogramming the party favors with your wedding date, your bachelorette party date or your bridal shower date. Instead, put their initials on the bag for a thoughtful, personal touch. Or, leave them blank and choose a pretty color or design that they'll treasure after your wedding day. To help your search for the perfect bridesmaid gift, we rounded up our favorite bridesmaid makeup bags that your friends and family members will actually use again. See our picks, below.
DesignELLE DECOR

Artist Daniel Arsham Puts a Futuristic Spin on Tiffany’s Iconic Blue Box

When Tiffany & Co. asked New York–based artist and designer Daniel Arsham to rethink its iconic Tiffany Blue box, Arsham responded with his signature brand of cheek: a new hue called “Tiffany Green.”. Not only does the box—cast in bronze and studded with jagged gold crystals—accompany limited-edition green baubles that...
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

How to sell your engagement ring

There are a number of reasons why someone may need to sell their engagement ring, the most obvious motivation being that the relationship didn’t work out or (unsurprisingly in Covid times) that the cash it would garner is needed for something else. Whatever the reason might be, selling such a...
Relationship Adviceweddingstylemagazine.com

DESIGNER WEDDING DRESS SHOPPING WITH RIKI DALAL

Wedding dress shopping season is a year-round occasion for brides-to-be, with everyone searching for their dream wedding gown. When considering which designer wedding dress to try on, Riki Dalal is a name that should be on the radar of any fashion-forward bride. With collections that cater to a wide range of tastes – not to mention, a private designer wedding dress shopping experience for a bride and her bridal party – there’s a Riki Dalal wedding gown out there for everyone. We had a chat with the globally-renowned designer’s team to learn more about what brides can expect during the wedding dress shopping process.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa stuns in a curve-hugging dress we want too

Kelly Ripa is the queen of closet staples, and she proved that further when she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress. The fashionista dazzled in the navy blue number as she chatted with her cohost Ryan Seacrest about the day’s hot topics, and paired it with a gold statement necklace.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.

Comments / 0

Community Policy