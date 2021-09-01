24 Aquamarine Engagement Rings That Make A Splash

While giving your wedding party a gift isn't necessary, it's a kind gesture. And when it comes to what the gift should be, we encourage something practical. Bridesmaid makeup bags, for example, are a thoughtful gift because your loved ones can use them on the big day and beyond. Unlike large bridesmaid tote bags, these small pouches are easy to hold onto throughout the wedding day—but they still hold all the essentials. The key is to look for cosmetic bags that feel classic. Skip monogramming the party favors with your wedding date, your bachelorette party date or your bridal shower date. Instead, put their initials on the bag for a thoughtful, personal touch. Or, leave them blank and choose a pretty color or design that they'll treasure after your wedding day. To help your search for the perfect bridesmaid gift, we rounded up our favorite bridesmaid makeup bags that your friends and family members will actually use again. See our picks, below.