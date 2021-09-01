Giants trim roster to 53 and now must find healthy best for opener

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Super Bowl 56: The case for all 32 NFL teams to win a title in 2022, from the Texans to the Chiefs and Bucs - ESPN+. 27. Philadelphia Eagles. Chance to win Super Bowl LVI: 0.2%. Chance to make the playoffs: 19.2%. The last time Philly’s starting quarterback entered his second season in the league, the Eagles won the Super Bowl and didn’t even need Carson Wentz to finish the job. I don’t think the Eagles have that sort of upside this season with Jalen Hurts as the starter, but those Eagles were one of the most likely teams in the league to improve before making it back on that same list again last month. An important thing to take away from that stunning 2017 season is how important it is to get into the playoffs with a plum spot. The Eagles were 11-2 and already in prime position to finish as the top seed when Wentz injured his knee, and while fill-in quarterback Nick Foles wasn’t very good to end the season, they finished as the top seed in the NFC, netting a first-round bye and two home playoff games. The Eagles aren’t a great team on paper this season, but what if the NFC East is horrible again and they sweep the division while going 6-5 outside of it against a last-place schedule? That might be enough for another first-round bye, and if Foles can win a Super Bowl, anything could happen.