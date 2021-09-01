Giants trade for Ravens OL Ben Bredeson (Report)

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Q: So how do you feel about where the defense is now that the roster is cut down and after training camp?. A: We've got to get better every day. So, where we're at, I think where we're at right now, we need to improve and today's going to be an important day before the guys have their days off. We've still got a lot to improve. Like to me, even the early part of the season's really an extension of training camp as you're trying to find your way and see who's playing more fundamentally sound. Again, figure out the things with the roster and all that stuff like that. So, I just hope this – from, what is it September 2nd or 3rd? I just hope we're a lot better come January 9th. That's what I'm hoping. So, hopefully we're not where we need to be.