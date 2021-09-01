CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants trade for Ravens OL Ben Bredeson (Report)

By Elite Sports NY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants further add depth to the interior of the offensive line with yet another trade. After sending B.J. Hill and a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Bengals for Billy Price Monday, Big Blue reportedly traded for Ben Bredeson of the Ravens Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the...

