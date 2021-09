The status of Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty the rest of this season is up in the air. The right-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list yesterday and will be shut down. The move was made after Flaherty left his Tuesday start against the Tigers early with right shoulder tightness. It was just his third start since returning from a left oblique injury suffered on May 31st. With just over a month left this season, it's unclear if Flaherty will be able to return before the close of 2021.