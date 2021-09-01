CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ke'Bryan Hayes' hand injury came when he slammed his helmet in dugout

By Jason Mackey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

CHICAGO — When Ke'Bryan Hayes left Sunday's game with a right hand contusion, it wasn't clear what exactly happened. There hadn't been a play on the field that stood out as particularly painful, and there hadn't been camera shots of the Pirates third baseman grimacing after a specific swing. Manager Derek Shelton said after the game that the injury happened "during the game at some point," but left it at that.

