BOSTON -- After two straight starts in left field, Kyle Schwarber is back at designated hitter as the Red Sox face the Twins on Wednesday night. Schwarber will bat second while J.D. Martinez will shift from DH to left field. Other than that, the Sox are using the same lineup that plated 11 runs in Tuesday night’s series-opening win over Minnesota. Kiké Hernández is at second base, Alex Verdugo is in center field and Travis Shaw -- who has homered in two straight games -- is at first base against Twins righty Bailey Ober.