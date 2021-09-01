CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin McCarthy Issues Veiled Threat Telling Telecom Companies Not to Comply With 1/6 Committee Records Request: ‘A Republican Majority Will Not Forget’

By Josh Feldman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a warning to telecom companies that they should not comply with the January 6 select committee’s request for phone records. The committee wants records from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Apple, Facebook, and more. CNN reported that they want communications for members of the Trump family and some Republican congressmembers:

